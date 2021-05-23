Saturday night sideshows in Antioch result in 20 citations, 21 cars towed for 30 days

Spill over into Brentwood, Oakley and Pittsburg where gunshots were fired; police chase of one car ends in crash, arrest

By Sergeant Rob Green #3639, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On Saturday, May 22, 2021, over 150 cars converged into several areas in Contra Costa County and engaged in several side shows. The vehicles eventually took over the intersection of West 10th Street and Auto Center Drive. There were several vehicles doing donuts in the intersection and the parking lot of Arco Gas Station near the gas pumps.

There were over 100 vehicles and close to 200 spectators in this intersection, several blocking the path of patrol vehicles. The spectators set off fireworks and at times threw fireworks at patrol vehicles and pointed high powered lasers at officers. Mutual aid was requested and several officers from Brentwood, Pittsburg and the Sheriff’s Office responded to assist in dispersing the crowd. Several vehicles continued to drive recklessly, and a vehicle nearly ran over an officer who was on foot. APD officers were able to stop a group of the vehicles with the help of the allied agencies. 20 subjects were issued citations and 21 vehicles were placed on 30-day tows from this scene.

The remaining group of vehicles entered the City of Brentwood where the vehicles took over the intersection of Lone Tree Way and HWY 4. Several vehicles made it into the City of Oakley and at approximately 1:09 AM, Oakley PD officers had bottles thrown at them from occupants from a vehicle that fled back into Antioch. Antioch Officers located a vehicle that matched the description, and a traffic stop was attempted. The vehicle fled from officers at a high rate of speed onto Hillcrest Avenue where it lost control and crashed. The driver of that vehicle fled on foot and was caught by officers a short distance later. The subject was arrested for an outstanding warrant and his vehicle was towed for 30-days.

At approximately 1:32 AM, more than 50 vehicles took over the intersection of Buchanan Road and Somersville Road and started another side show. Officers responded to the area; however, the group continued the side show despite the presence of law enforcement. After several minutes, the vehicles eventually dispersed in several different directions. At approximately 2:32 AM, APD officers responded into the City of Pittsburg to assist PPD with a large side show that resulted in several shots being fired by subjects in the side show.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441 or Detective Bledsoe at (925) 779-6884. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



