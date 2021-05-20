Public’s help requested in finding 19-year-old suspect ID’d in 12-year-old Antioch girl’s shooting death

“armed and dangerous”; victim’s name also released

By Sergeant James Stenger & Lieutenant John Fortner, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

The Antioch Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 19-year-old Michael Dwyane Fritz (born on 4/22/2002). Fritz has been identified as the suspect who shot and killed 12-year-old K’Lea Davis on May 12, 2021, in Antioch. Fritz currently has a warrant for his arrest for this case. It is believed that Fritz has cut his hair since the above photographs were taken. Fritz should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. If Fritz is seen or you know his location, please call 9-1-1 or the Antioch Police Dispatch center at (925 )778-2441.

On Wednesday, April 12, 2021, at approximately 7:00 PM, Antioch police officers responded to the 1200 block of Oak Haven Way for a female that was shot.

Numerous officers responded to the scene. When officers arrived, they located a female victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside an upstairs bedroom. Evidence at the scene indicated the shooting occurred indoors. Officers immediately began administering first aid and called for emergency fire department and AMR paramedics.

Unfortunately, the 12-year-old female victim succumbed to her injuries and she was pronounced deceased at the scene. The suspect fled the scene and has not been contacted. Currently, there are no suspect leads.

Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau, consisting of Crime Scene Investigators and detectives with the Violent Crimes and Special Operations Units, responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

Currently, detectives are interviewing witnesses and working to identify any suspects or persons-of-interest. The investigation is still active, and evidence is being collected and evaluated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441, or Detective Bledsoe at (925) 779-6884. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Michael Dwyane Fritz DMV photo 2020 & arrest photo 2021

