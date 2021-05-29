Multiple citations issued, five cars towed, two guns seized, one arrested during Antioch traffic enforcement

Friday night crack down in response to last weekend’s sideshows

By Antioch Police Department

Last night, Friday, May 28, 2021, in response to last weekend’s sideshow activity, the Antioch Police Department and several of our neighboring agencies dedicated extra officers to a proactive traffic enforcement detail in order to deter any potential sideshow activity.

During this enforcement effort:

over 50 vehicle stops were conducted,

over a dozen citations were issued,

5 cars were towed,

2 guns were recovered and,

1 arrest was made.

We believe this coordinated effort provided a visible deterrent that helped to prevent any sideshows from occurring during the evening. We plan to continue these proactive enforcement efforts throughout the weekend and encourage everyone to drive safely over the holiday weekend.



Share this:



Car towed & gun seized APD 052821





Traffic enforcement & citations APD 052821

