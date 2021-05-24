Man swinging meat cleaver near Antioch convenience store arrested Saturday

By Antioch Police Department

Saturday afternoon, May 22, 2021, Antioch Police officers were sent to a call of a male swinging a knife around in the area of a heavily trafficked convenience store. Based on several prior calls of a similar nature, it was believed officers had dealt with this man before and knew he had struggled with both mental health and drug use.

When officers arrived, they saw the man and confirmed it was the subject they believed it was. As depicted in the attached photos, the man was in possession of a large meat cleaver. As officers approached him, he was non-compliant and briefly ducked behind a car and discarded an item that was later found to be a realistic looking pellet gun. He remained non-compliant and it was still unknown if he may be armed with any other weapons. The man was ultimately taken into custody safely with the use of a “less lethal” projectile and was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment. Once medically cleared, he was taken to the county jail on a variety of charges to include probation violations and resisting arrest.

Officers are confronted with split-second decisions like these on an almost daily basis. They routinely are able to put their de-escalation training to use, and resort to less lethal alternatives such as in this instance. We are happy the man was taken into custody safely, and that no one was seriously hurt.



Suspect’s meat cleaver & pellet gun APD 052221





Suspect’s drug paraphernalia APD 052221

