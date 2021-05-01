Man shot multiple times during drive by at Antioch marijuana business Thursday night

By Sergeant Matthew Harger #3305, Antioch Police Field Services Bureau

On Thursday, April 29, 2021 at about 8:00pm, APD units were dispatched to the CoCo Farms cannabis dispensary, located at 3400 Wilbur Avenue in Antioch, regarding a shooting in the parking lot. When Officer’s arrived on scene, they determined that both the victim and responsible(s) had left prior to their arrival.

A short time later a 27-year-old male was dropped off at a local hospital suffering from multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Evidence at the location determined the victim had been shot by an occupant of a passing vehicle as he walked through the business’s parking lot. There is not any suspect information at this time and the investigation to identify the responsible(s) is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441 or you may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



