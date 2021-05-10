League of Women Voters hosts Redistricting: Reading Between the Lines May 27

Redistricting is required to comply with the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, ensuring “one person, one vote.” Every ten years local Contra Costa governmental bodies use the mandated Census to redraw districts’ lines to reflect population growth and shifts, affecting who will be elected to represent you.

Learn from a panel of current and former county leaders about what redistricting is, how the process works, how you can participate and how it affects you.

Date: Thursday, May 27, 2021

Time: 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Register for this zoom presentation:

https://ccclib.bibliocommons.com/events/6086ffd5b6f1714500ce77ed

Panelists

Helen Hutchinson, immediate past president LWV California

Board of Supervisors Chair Diane Burgis

David Twa, immediate past Administrator, Contra Costa County

Bobby Jordan, West Contra Costa Unified School District

Debi Cooper, Registrar of Voters, Contra Costa County

This panel discussion will help the community understand how local district boundaries are drawn and how community members can participate in creating equitable maps of Contra Costa districts. The new district lines will last for the next ten years, impacting our community into the future. Redistricting affects congressional, state senate, assembly, Board of Equalization and BART districts, as well as to the following local districts this year:

Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors, Districts 1-5

City Councils

Antioch

Brentwood

Concord

Martinez

Richmond

San Ramon

School Districts

Contra Costa County Board of Education

Contra Costa County Community College District

Antioch Unified School District

Martinez Unified School District

Mt. Diablo Unified School District

San Ramon Valley Unified School District

West Contra Costa Unified School District

Special Districts

Contra Costa Water District

Diablo Water District

Moraga-Orinda Fire Protection

This panel discussion will be livestreamed on the Contra Costa Library YouTube channel, and broadcast on CCTV. A recording of this meeting will be available on the Contra Costa Library and the League of Women Voters Diablo Valley YouTube channels, as well as rebroadcast on local CCTV channels.

The program is sponsored by the Contra Costa Libraries, the League of Women Voters of Diablo Valley and the League of Women Voters of West Contra Costa County.

For more information contact Program@LWVDV.org .



Share this:



LWV logo & CCC Map Puzzle

