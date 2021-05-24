Kiwanis Club of The Delta-Antioch holds successful annual tri-tip BBQ fundraiser Saturday

By Allen Payton

Kiwanis Club of The Delta Antioch hosted their annual tri-tip BBQ fundraiser at the VFW hall on Saturday, May 22, 2021. The event pre-sold 140 tickets and the event sold out on the day of, serving 175 meals. This year’s event offered a drive-thru pick up, with the barbecuing provided by Chuck’s Wagon Catering, and dessert provided by RiverTown Sweets.

Under the direction of Antwon Webster, the event’s committee chairman, the club modified the event to accommodate the COVID restrictions to ensure the three annual scholarships for Antioch High School, Dozier-Libbey Medical, and Deer Valley High School are funded and can be awarded in July. Kiwanis’ continued support of Key Club members is the driving force behind this event’s success.

Deborah Hicks, Key Club Ambassador for Deer Valley led the ticket sales with 40 tickets.

“I want to say thank you to Deborah Hicks for selling $600 of tickets for the fundraiser,” said Webster.

Thanks to the generosity of Antioch community leaders 15 meals were donated to the Antioch Police Department, and several meals were donated to local veterans.

The Kiwanis Club of The Delta-Antioch, in Antioch, CA, is a group of local men and women who believe in their motto, “Serving the Children of the World”! They are one of 9 clubs in Division 26 of the Cal-Nev-Ha District of Kiwanis International. Their vision is to make a difference in our community through our service especially to the children of our community and the world.

To learn more about visit their website or Facebook page at www.facebook.com/KiwanisClubOfDeltaAntioch.



Martha Parsons and George Stewart





Chuck’s Wagon served the dinners





Kiwanis members honor Deborah Hicks for most ticket sales

