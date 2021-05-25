In Memoriam: Former Antioch school librarian Joyce Lavonne Bergerhouse passes at 86

Joyce Lavonne Bergerhouse

December 25, 1954 – May 9, 2021

Mother of Antioch school district leader and former principal Scott Bergerhouse and former Antioch Police Officer Steve Bergerhouse

Joyce Lavonne Bergerhouse passed away peacefully at home with her loving husband by her side on Sunday, May 9, 2021 (Mother’s Day). She was 86 years old.

Joyce was born in Dwight, Kansas on November 10, 1934. She married William (Bill) Bergerhouse on December 26, 1954. Bill and Joyce were married for 66 years. Together, they had three children whom they raised in Kansas before moving to Antioch, California in 1965. In October of 1967, Joyce began her career in California at Fremont Elementary School where she was an instructional aide, typist clerk, and then became the school’s Library Tech. (Librarian) in 1979. She retired from Fremont Elementary School in March of 1997.

Joyce enjoyed traveling with Bill hauling their 5th wheel to many places throughout the country. She loved to read and had so much love to share with family and friends. Joyce was a loving, kindhearted and amazing woman. She always embraced life as it came.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Pearle and her brothers, Larry and Loren Nickoley. She leaves behind her husband, William Bergerhouse, her son and daughter-in-law, Steve & Marilyn Bergerhouse, her daughter and son-in-law, Susan & Robert Barmore and son, Scott Bergerhouse. Joyce also leaves behind seven grandchildren: Jennifer, Randy, Jason, Trevor, Nicholas, Carly and Stefani, and ten great grandchildren: Jayse, Jake, Landon, Rylan, Quinn, Carson, Tristan, Rylee, Liliana and Kailiana Joy. She will forever be in our hearts.

A “Celebration of Life” memorial service will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Beede Auditorium, Antioch High School, 700 W. 18th Street, Antioch, California. All are welcome.



