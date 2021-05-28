Grace Arms seeks vendors, sponsors, volunteers for Juneteenth event in Antioch June 19
JUNETEENTH
A Celebration of Freedom day.
A day to celebration the progress of the African American community and remember the struggles past and present.
BECOME A SPONSOR
** There are three levels **
Gold level is $350, Silver level is $250 & Bronze level is $180
Click here for all the details
BECOME A VENDOR
** There are two types **
“For Profit” $120 or “Non-Profit” $75
Click here for all the details
VOLUNTEER TODAY!
This event can’t be successful without the support of volunteers and your role is vital. We welcome you to join with us and volunteer.
