Grace Arms seeks vendors, sponsors, volunteers for Juneteenth event in Antioch June 19

JUNETEENTH

A Celebration of Freedom day.

A day to celebration the progress of the African American community and remember the struggles past and present.

Note: It is the final weekend to sign up for vendor booths. Deadline is May 30th. We are also looking for volunteers and sponsors. Please see below. For General Donations click on the Read More Button. All proceeds will go to support our Grace Arms Community Programs.

BECOME A SPONSOR

** There are three levels **

Gold level is $350, Silver level is $250 & Bronze level is $180

Click here for all the details

BECOME A VENDOR

** There are two types **

“For Profit” $120 or “Non-Profit” $75

Click here for all the details

VOLUNTEER TODAY!

This event can’t be successful without the support of volunteers and your role is vital. We welcome you to join with us and volunteer.

Click here for more details



