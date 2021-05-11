DeSaulnier to host Congressional Grants Workshop Friday, May 14

Join me as I host a Congressional Grants Workshop on Friday, May 14th from 12:30 p.m to 2:30 p.m. I have invited federal representatives from the below agencies to attend and share their expertise:

Department of Justice

Department of Defense

Department of Housing and Urban Development

National Endowment for the Humanities

National Endowment for the Arts

Small Business Administration

U.S. Department of Labor

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Institute of Museum and Library Services

Don’t miss this opportunity to find out what grants may be available to you from these federal agencies. I want to offer constituents who represent nonprofits, small businesses, and local community organizations a window into the content and availability of federal grants. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions concerning grants and find out what services and funding resources may be available to them.

To RSVP, email Grants Coordinator Taylor Kimber at taylor.kimber@mail.house.gov or call (510) 620-1000.



