Con Fire investigators arrest Antioch man for setting fires along walking trail

Suspect detained by citizen; admits to it saying he likes fire

By Steve Hill, Public Information Officer, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District

Con Fire fire investigators made an arson arrest on Sunday, May 23, 2021 in relation to fires set along the walking trail in the vicinity of Buckeye Way in Antioch.

Robert Steed, 21, an Antioch resident, was arrested, charged with Arson to Forest Land (PC § 451(c)) and transported to Martinez Detention Facility for booking. (See arrest details and photo)

A Con Fire Investigator responded to a reported vegetation fire in the area of Buckeye Way in Antioch where Engine 88 had found two separate fires along the walking path, approximately 200 yards apart. After investigating the fire, investigator and crews cleared the scene.

Approximately 20 minutes later, the investigator and Engine 88 again responded to the same area for reports of another vegetation fire. On arrival, a witness was found to have detained a subject for setting the fire.

The subject identified himself as Robert Steed. Steed admitted to setting the fire, saying he likes fire and that he had it under control and was going to put it out.

Steed was subsequently arrested.



