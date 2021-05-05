Antioch’s Isaiah Dunn gets picked up by NY Jets as undrafted free agent

Receives “the biggest contract ever for an undrafted rookie corner”

By Allen Payton

With Najee Harris getting all the attention, this past week, as the Antioch High grad, national champion and top college running back while at Alabama was drafted in the first round by the Pittsburg Steelers, another former Panthers football player went a bit unnoticed. A May 1st post on the Antioch High School Facebook page announced, “More fantastic news! 2017 AHS grad Isaiah Dunn was signed by the New York Jets. The 6-foot, 193-pounder earned a full ride to Oregon State. The defensive back had a superb career for the Beavers starting in 26 of the 33 games he played. He had 115 career tackles, 16 pass deflections and a forced fumble in 31 games. He was also a two-time PAC-12 All-Academic selection. Big congrats and applause to Isaiah! We can’t wait to watch you play.”

According to Heavy.com, the Antioch native was one of 12 undrafted free agent signings with this year, and according to a tweet by NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Jets struck a “big deal with priority free agent Isaiah Dunn (Oregon State), the biggest contract ever for an undrafted rookie corner, per a league source: $185,000 total guaranteed, including $160,000 of his base salary is guaranteed, plus a $25,000 signing bonus.”

“For (Jets General Manager Joe) Douglas to fork over that much dough he must’ve really wanted Dunn on the Jets,” the Heavy article added.

According to the Oregon State Beavers website, during his high school playing days, Dunn was rated among the top 100 cornerbacks in the country and in the top 25 at the position in the West; recorded 18.9 yards per reception for his career as a wide receiver; scored eight total touchdowns as a senior, seven as a receiver; was a standout kick returner; had a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown as a senior in a nationally broadcasted game vs. De La Salle; he also played quarterback as a prep; the San Francisco Chronicle reported just three passes were completed against him all season in 2016; he was selected to the Chronicle’s Second Team All-Metro Team and San Jose Mercury News Second Team; and Dunn was also a sprinter on the track and field team.

On Saturday, May 1st, Antioch High Football Head Coach John Lucido wrote on his Facebook page, “Congratulations to Isaiah Dunn signing with the New York Jets.” Assistant Coach Bret Dudley wrote on his Facebook page, “Former Antioch CB Isaiah Dunn just signed with the New York Jets! So proud of you.”

The son of Jamia Dunn, Isaiah has two brothers, Jomarlon and Malik, and a sister, Temia.



