Antioch woman dies, driver, other passenger injured in three-car wrong-way head-on collision Tuesday

She was 68-years-old, driver is 73; drivers of other cars released from hospital with minor injuries

By Sergeant Rick Martin #3343, Antioch Police Field Services Division

On Tuesday, May 25,2021, at 12:17 pm, Antioch Police Officers were assisting a stranded motorist when they noticed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed, northbound on Somersville Road from Buchanan Road. The vehicle proceeded through the intersection of Delta Fair Boulevard, crossed over the center median and collided head on into a vehicle travelling south on Somersville Road. The force of the collision caused the responsible vehicle to collide into a second vehicle travelling south.

The driver, a 73-year-old male from Antioch, was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries. His passenger, a 68-year-old female from Antioch was pronounced deceased at the scene. A third passenger, 56-year-old female from Antioch, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The drivers of the two victim vehicles, both from Antioch, a 22-year-old female hit head on, and a 40-year-old male, were transported to local hospitals and later released with minor injuries. The Antioch Police Department Traffic Division took over the investigation. Drugs and/or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this investigation.

The accident had traffic backed up on the eastbound offramp and on the freeway. Both the northbound and the southbound lanes of Somersville Road between Delta Fair Blvd. and the Highway 4 overpass were blocked off during the investigation. A woman on the scene said she lives near Lowe’s and heard the crash from her home.

Names of the drivers are being withheld at this time until proper notifications are made to the next of kin.

No further information will be released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non- emergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

