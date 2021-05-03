Antioch Police pursuit suspect caught by Contra Costa Sheriff’s helicopter, Berkeley PD bike officers

By Antioch Police Department

On Friday, April 30, 2021 at around 2:52 pm, APD Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call reporting an aggravated assault with a motor vehicle in the area of Wilbur Avenue and Cavallo Road. A male was reportedly ramming his Honda into another car occupied by a female. While responding, the caller reported the male was chasing the other car in his Honda. Officer Hughes located the involved vehicles on West 10th and G Streets. He attempted a traffic stop on the Honda, but instead, the driver began fleeing and tried to ram another police vehicle in the area. Officers pursued the Honda onto westbound Highway 4 and requested assistance from the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office Air Unit STARR3, who immediately launched from Buchanan Field Airport in Concord. APD dispatchers coordinated with STARR3 to take over the pursuit from the air, which allowed our officers to back out. (See pursuit video).

STARR3 followed the vehicle into Berkeley and contacted the Berkeley Police Department, who had members of their Bike Force in the area. Once the suspect abandoned his vehicle, deputies radioed his location to BPD Bike Force officers, who swooped in for the arrest. Instead of giving up, he decided to start hopping fences, but was NO match for the much faster BPD officers. Just before being detained, the suspect tossed a loaded firearm, which was found to have a scratched-off serial number. The suspect was arrested by Berkeley PD officers and APD will be working with them on prosecution.

APD would like to thank the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office Air Unit, California Highway Patrol, and Berkeley Police Department for their assistance with this incident. This is a classic example of police agencies working together across city and county borders to keep our communities safe. STARR3 is an invaluable service to the communities of Contra Costa County and we are VERY fortunate to have them.

Suspect’s gun & bullets 043021 Berkeley PD





