Antioch Council to consider youth pilot programs, oil and gas drilling ban, micro transit system, food insecurity issue Tuesday night

By Allen Payton

During their meeting tonight, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, the Antioch City Council will consider approving six youth-centered summer pilot programs as discussed in Mayor Lamar Thorpe’s press conference last week. The six programs include an Antioch Council of Teens, COVID-19 Social Media Youth Ambassador Program, Middle School Pop Up Park Program, a City internship program for high school students, a Youth Expression Art Program for sixth through 12th graders, and a Build Antioch Internship Program with the Architectural Foundation of San Francisco. The cost is $25,000 each for a total budget of $150,000 from Measure W funds.

In addition, the council will consider support for the Glydways micro transit system that would serve as a connector from downtowns in East County to the BART stations. The system recently completed a feasibility study, received the support of the Tri Delta Transit board of directors and is seeking support from the four cities in East County. (See related article)

Those familiar with the CyberTran system, being developed in Richmond, will recall its leaders obtained unanimous support from the Cities of Oakley, Brentwood and Antioch in 2017 to pursue federal funding for a system from the Antioch-Hillcrest BART station to the Byron Airport. CyberTran is proposed to be the system of choice for the East County extension to BART and the Glydways system would serve as a connector, bringing passengers to the current and future BART stations. (See related article) (Note: The publisher of the Herald has a financial interest in CyberTran International, Inc.)

Finally, the council will also consider a moratorium on oil and gas drilling in the city at the request of Mayor Pro Tem Monica Wilson, and will have a discussion on food insecurity at the request of District 1 Councilwoman Tamisha Torres-Walker.

Asked recently about the new Antioch Foods store opening in the former Lucky’s store on E. 18th Street and if she had anything to do with it, Torres-Walker said no, but that she was aware of it.

See the complete agenda, here.

The meeting can be viewed via livestream on the city’s website at https://www.antiochca.gov/live_stream, on Comcast Channel 24, or AT&T U-Verse Channel 99.

Public Comments

Members of the public wishing to provide public comment may do so by 5:00 p.m. the day of the Council Meeting in the following ways (#2 pertains to the Zoom Webinar):

Fill out an online speaker card located at: https://www.antiochca.gov/speaker_card. Provide oral public comments during the meeting by clicking the following link to register by 5:00 p.m. the day of the Council Meeting, to access the meeting via Zoom Webinar: https://www.antiochca.gov/speakers – You will be asked to enter an email address and a name. Your email address will not be disclosed to the public. After registering, you will receive an email with instructions on how to connect to the meeting. – When the Mayor announces public comments, click the “raise hand” feature in Zoom. For instructions on using the “raise hand” feature in Zoom, visit: https://www.antiochca.gov/raise_hand. Please ensure your Zoom client is updated so staff can enable your microphone when it is your turn to speak. Email comments to cityclerk@ci.antioch.ca.us by 5:00 p.m. the day of the Council Meeting. The comment will be read into the record at the meeting (350 words maximum, up to 3 minutes, at the discretion of the Mayor). IMPORTANT: Identify the agenda item in the subject line of your email if the comment is for Announcement of Community Events, General Comment, or a specific Agenda Item number. All emails received by 5:00 p.m. the day of the Council Meeting will be entered into the record for the meeting.

Publisher’s Note:



Share this:



Glydways proposed routes





Glydways station rendering

