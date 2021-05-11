«

Antioch Community Foundation grant application deadline May 28

A total of $20,000 available for Program/Capacity/Event Grant & Community Impact Grant

Grant applications are now available from the Antioch Community Foundation for Program/Capacity/Event support or Community Impact support for the 2021-22 ﬁscal year and will be accepted between May 24, 2021 and May 28, 2021. Interested organizations serving Antioch residents may contact Executive Director, Keith Archuleta to request an application: keith@emeraldhpc.com.

Applications must be submitted to the Antioch Community Foundation via email no later than 5:00 pm Friday, May 28, 2021. Send to: keith@emeraldhpc.com .

Available Grants

Program/Capacity/Event Support Grant

The Program/Capacity/Event Support Grant will provide funds of between $100 and $1,500 for community event sponsorships, program support, and organizational capacity building (such as, office technology, financial management or evaluation/assessment tools, and/or board or volunteer training, etc.) to nonprofit organizations serving one or more ACF grant priority areas. (A pool of $10,000 has been allocated for this category.)

Community Impact Grant

The Community Impact Grant will provide funds in the general range of $1,500 to $2,500 with the focus on encouraging outcome-based, collaborative efforts for community impact to nonprofit organizations serving one or more ACF grant priority areas. (A pool of $10,000 has been allocated for this category.)

Grants Will Be Awarded for the Following ACF Priority Focus Areas:

  • Youth Services
  • Economic Security and Health
  • Community Services

Please closely review the application packet for more information about the Antioch Community Foundation, our 2021-22 Grant Funding Cycle, and our Grant Priority Focus Areas. Both grant applications are included in the application packet. Contact Executive Director, Keith Archuleta to request an application at keith@emeraldhpc.com.

 

