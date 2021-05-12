«

Antioch: 70-year-old man shot while attempting to stab another in April dies Wednesday

Police determine it was in self-defense

By Sergeant James Stenger #3604, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

On Saturday, April 17, 2021, at about 7:52 am, Antioch Police patrol officers were dispatched to the 3100 Block of Contra Loma Boulevard for a shooting. It was determined that two neighbors were involved in an argument stemming from long term issues between the two. During the argument 70-year-old James Bain produced a knife and attempted to stab the 62-year-old male he was arguing with. The 62-year-old male was carrying a firearm and shot Bain as Bain was attempting to stab him. Bain was transported to a local trauma center where he remained in critical condition until May 12, 2021, when he died from the injuries he sustained during the shooting.

The 62-year-old male was originally arrested in this case but was later released once it was determined the shooting was in self-defense. We are not releasing the 62-year-old male’s name at this time.

Additional inquiries or information can be directed to Antioch Police Detective Gragg at (925) 779-6889 or by emailing rgragg@antiochca.gov. Anonymous tips or information about this – or any other incident – can be sent via text to 274637 (CRIMES) with the keyword ANTIOCH.

