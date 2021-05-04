2021 California IMCA Speed Week Night #5 at Antioch Speedway Wednesday

Get your tickets, now!

By Allen Payton

Under new ownership, the Antioch Speedway is back and open for spectators with races each week. This week, on Wednesday, May 5th, owners Chad and Tina Chadwick will be hosting the IMCA Speed Week Night #5.

Located at the Contra Costa Event Park (fairgrounds) at 1201 W. 10th Street in Antioch, the speedway will feature races including IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds and Hobby Stocks.

Spectator Gate Opens at 4:00 p.m.

Tickets available at the Ticket Booth and on MyRacePass.com

Adult Ticket: $20.00

Child Ticket (Under 12): $15.00

Senior Ticket (60 and over): $15.00

Military Ticket: $15.00

Children 5 and under: Free

(Please remember that any time we are out of our seats, we must be wearing masks and follow the social distancing guidelines.)

The Mother’s Day race will be held this Saturday, May 8 and will feature Mini Vans, Wingless Sprint Cars, IMCA Stock Cars and Dwarf Cars.

View the entire season’s race schedule and watch past races on AntiochSpeedwayTV.

Antioch Speedway – Where Action is the Attraction!



