Twelve-year-old girl fatally shot inside Antioch home Wednesday night

By Lieutenant John Fortner, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

On Wednesday, April 12, 2021, at approximately 7:00 PM, Antioch police officers responded to the 1200 block of Oak Haven Way for a female that was shot.

Numerous officers responded to the scene. When officers arrived, they located a female victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside an upstairs bedroom. Evidence at the scene indicated the shooting occurred indoors. Officers immediately began administering first aid and called for emergency fire department and AMR paramedics.

Unfortunately, the female victim succumbed to her injuries and she was pronounced deceased at the scene. The suspect fled the scene and has not been contacted. Currently, there are no suspect leads.

Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau, consisting of Crime Scene Investigators and detectives with the Violent Crimes and Special Operations Units, responded to the scene and took over the investigation.

Currently, detectives are interviewing witnesses and working to identify any suspects or persons-of-interest. The investigation is still active, and evidence is being collected and evaluated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441, or Detective Bledsoe at (925) 779-6884. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



