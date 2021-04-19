Woman accidentally shot by friend, shows up at Antioch High School parking lot, lies to police

Both shooter and another passenger flee scene, arrested for illegal firearm possession

By Lieutenant D. Bittner #3252, Watch Commander, Antioch Police Community Policing Bureau

On Monday, April 19, 2021, at approximately 1:44 PM, an Antioch police officer was flagged down by a citizen near the intersection of W. 18th Street and L Street regarding a shooting that just occurred. The officer located a 21-year-old female gunshot victim nearby sitting in the driver seat of a vehicle stopped in the south parking lot of Antioch High School at 700 W. 18th Street. The female gunshot victim initially told the officer that she was robbed and shot by an unknown person. The officer was quickly able to determine that the female was being dishonest and was accidently shot by an adult male acquaintance. The male acquaintance was a passenger in the vehicle and fled on foot with another male passenger just before the officer was flagged down.

An assisting Antioch police officer located both males at the intersection of L Street and W. 10th Street. One of the males was in possession of a handgun. A second handgun believed to be the handgun used in the shooting was located by a police service canine near the scene. The female gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital by paramedics and is in stable condition. At this time the shooting appears to be an accident. Both males, ages 18 and 22, were arrested for illegal possession of firearms.

The shooting occurred inside the female victim’s vehicle as it was travelling north on L Street near William Reed Drive. The female victim stopped her vehicle in the Antioch High School parking lot, however the involved subjects do not have any current association to the school.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



