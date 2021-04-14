Two women attacked by three males in Antioch Asian grocery store parking lot Tuesday morning

Thrown to the ground, purses stolen

By Lieutenant John Fortner, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

On April 13, 2021, at approximately 10:03 AM, Antioch officers responded to a strong-arm robbery near an Asian specialty market located in the 2700 block of Hillcrest Avenue. Two females, ages 50 and 70, were loading groceries into their vehicle after leaving the market. A four-door sedan with paper plates, occupied by three males, entered the lot and parked nearby. Two of the males got out and rushed the victims at the back of their car. It was reported that the male suspects attacked the victims, throwing them both to the pavement, and stealing both of their purses before fleeing in their vehicle. The victims were treated at an area hospital for bumps and bruises and have been discharged.

The case has been assigned to Antioch’s Investigations Bureau – Violent Crimes Unit. Currently, detectives are following-up on the incident and are interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence. At this time, there is no indication this incident was a hate crime, but all aspects of the crime are being critically examined.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



