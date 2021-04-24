By Sergeant James Stenger #3604, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

On Saturday, March 27, 2021, at about 6:30 pm, Contra Costa County Dispatch notified Antioch Dispatch that the Oakley Police Department was pursuing a stolen vehicle into the downtown district of Antioch. The driver of the stolen vehicle lost control and crashed near W 2nd and J Streets. The driver was captured after a short foot pursuit. The passenger, 29-year-old Jesus Mejia-Izoteco, also fled on foot and started jumping fences. Jesus made his way to the backyard of a residence in the 900 block of W 3rd Street and shot an 8-year-old German Shepherd (Oso). (See related article)

Jesus then shot into the residence, nearly striking a 45-year-old male and his 14-year-old son. Jesus then shot through the back sliding door of the residence shattering the window. Jesus entered the residence and went to an upstairs bedroom where he changed into some of the homeowner’s clothes. Jesus fled the residence on foot and managed to leave the area without being identified or captured.

At about the same time this shooting happened, a 56-year-old female entered the front lobby of the Antioch Police Department and reported the stolen vehicle passed her during the pursuit. She reported that someone from the stolen car fired one round into her vehicle. This shooting happened near the intersection of W 2nd and E Streets. Oso was rushed to the Emergency Veterinary Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. Oso was initially stabilized, but unfortunately the gunshot wound was too devastating and Oso had to be euthanized.

The wonderful citizens of Antioch and others donated $1,500 to cover the cost of Oso’s medical treatment. Another $5,000 was raised through donations by Antioch Friends of Animal Services. These funds covered Oso’s cremation and will be used to honor Oso by assisting in the medical treatment of animals hurt during a horrible incident such as this one. This investigation was taken over by the APD Investigations Bureau. Detectives developed information identifying Jesus as a suspect in these shootings.

On April 5, 2021, the US Marshal Service Fugitive Apprehension Team located and arrested Jesus in the City of Pittsburg. Jesus is currently in custody at the Contra Costa County Jail and this case is being reviewed by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office for charging consideration.

Additional inquiries or information can be directed to Antioch Police Detective Bledsoe at (925) 779- 6884 or by emailing lbledsoe@antiochca.gov. Anonymous tips or information about this – or any other incident – can be sent via text to 274637 (CRIMES) with the keyword ANTIOCH.



