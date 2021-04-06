Summer and Fall 2021 plans for Contra Costa community colleges announced

Registration for Summer has begun, Fall registration begins April 26

By Timothy Leong, Public Information Officer, 4CD

Campuses of the Contra Costa Community College District (4CD) – Contra Costa College, Diablo Valley College-Pleasant Hill Campus and San Ramon Campus, and Los Medanos College-Pittsburg Campus and the Brentwood Center – will continue offering predominantly online courses and student services for the summer 2021 term, in accordance with Contra Costa County (County) public health and safety guidelines. A limited number of students and staff will be permitted on campus to attend hard-to-convert courses, labs, student services, and special programs by following enhanced health and safety protocols.

4CD is also planning a fall 2021 schedule with significant increases of in-person offerings that maximize student opportunities for safe learning experiences and support. Course offerings will include a balance of in-person classes, hybrid, and fully online. Work also continues on assessing and making improvements to college facilities to ensure a safe learning environment.

“Our faculty, classified professionals, and managers are excited to welcome back our students and offer the quality college experience they have been missing during this pandemic,” said Chancellor Bryan Reece. “Following County public health and safety guidelines, we will be ready to increase the safe delivery of face-to-face quality instruction and support services that many of our students need to be successful.”

Registration for summer 2021 courses begin on April 5 and depends on a student’s priority status. To view what classes may be offered, students should visit their InSite account or the college website of their choice for specific details. Registration for the fall 2021 semester begins on April 26 and will also depend on a student’s priority status.

About 4CD

The Contra Costa Community College District (4CD) is one of the largest multi-college community college districts in California. The 4CD serves a population of 1,019,640 people, and its boundaries encompass all but 48 of the 734-square-mile land area of Contra Costa County. 4CD is home to Contra Costa College in San Pablo, Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill, Los Medanos College in Pittsburg, as well as educational centers in Brentwood and San Ramon. The District headquarters is located in downtown Martinez. For more information visit www.4cd.edu.



