Sheriff-Coroner to hold inquests into 2019 deaths of Brentwood, Walnut Creek men April 16   

Brentwood man died from crash of stolen car during Antioch police chase, Walnut Creek man was killed in the West County jail

By Jimmy Lee, Director of Public Affairs, Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff

In accordance with the Contra Costa County Chiefs’ of Police Association Officer Involved Fatal Incident Protocol, Sheriff-Coroner David O. Livingston will hold an inquest into the death of 21-year-old Omar Jalal Harb of Brentwood. He died after crashing a stolen car he was driving during a police pursuit. This incident occurred on July 18, 2019 in Contra Costa County. (See related article)

That same day there will also be an inquest into the death of 72-year-old Enrique Camberos Pina of Walnut Creek. Arrested for child molestation, Pina was killed while in the West County Detention Facility in Richmond. This incident occurred on October 16, 2019 in Contra Costa County. (See related article)

Both proceedings will convene on April 16, 2021 at 8:30 AM at the Wakefield Taylor Courthouse, 725 Court Street, Department 23, Room 200, Martinez, CA. The inquest for Harb will take place in the morning, while the one for Pina will happen in the afternoon.

The purpose of the inquest, which Sheriff-Coroner Livingston convenes in fatal incidents involving peace officers, is to present the facts of the incident to a jury for their deliberation and finding on the manner of death.

The inquest is open to the public and members of the media are invited to attend. However, no photographs or video may be taken during the proceedings.

The inquest will be held in-person. Face coverings are mandatory at the proceedings and state mandated social distancing guidelines will be followed.



Share this:



Sheriff Coroner badge

