Raley’s grocery stores release first-ever annual Impact Report

Their seven Contra Costa County store locations donated 696,281 total pounds of food to local distribution agencies via their food rescue program – of that 32,902 pounds came from the Raley’s in Antioch

By Kevin Buffalino, Raley’s Public Relations & Partnerships Manager

Raley’s, owners of 124 grocery stores, released their first-ever, annual Impact Report today, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, highlighting the organization’s actions in 2020 to support their purpose of changing the way the world eats, one plate at a time.

“Our first Impact Report exemplifies our team’s dedication to prioritizing purpose over profit and our commitment to serving multiple bottom lines,” said Keith Knopf, Raley’s President & CEO. “We are committed to being more than a grocery store, so it is both rewarding and humbling to see the progress we were able to make this past year to change the way the world eats and positively impact the communities we serve.”

“At Raley’s, we carefully balance purpose with profit and believe in serving multiple bottom lines,” he continued. “The success of our business relies on the vitality of the communities we serve.”

As detailed in the report, Raley’s efforts and initiatives in 2020 were aimed at nourishing their purpose, people, communities and the planet. Highlights of Raley’s inaugural Impact Report include:

Changing the Way We Eat:

Opened the first Raley’s O-N-E Market, an acronym which stands for “organics, nutrition and education”, is a unique shopping destination focused on wellness education and offering a highly curated assortment of products that meet high standards of health, nutrition and sustainability.

Continued outpacing the competition in sales of better-for-you items in categories such as clean label, grain free, non-GMO, keto, plant based, organic and nutrient dense.

Responding to COVID-19:

Invested more than $60 million in enhanced safety protections.

Hired and trained over 9,000 new team members.

Provided more than $15 million to team members through appreciation pay and bonuses.

Donated $200,000 to purchase devices and internet access to allow students in low-income districts to complete schoolwork at home.

Community Investment:

Raised over $9 million, the equivalent of 6,482,118 meals, for 12 Feeding America aligned food banks through Raley’s Food For Families.

Donated over $1 million in funds to causes and organizations to empower current and future generations to live healthier and happier lives.

Issued $700,000 in Extra Credit grants to 48 schools and districts for programs that promote nutrition education, teach food literacy, address food insecurity, provide physical safety and directly impact students’ mental, emotional and physical well-being.

Sustainable and Responsible Operations:

Diverted over 70% of all waste companywide from landfills.

Donated 4.8 million pounds of food via Raley’s food rescue program.

Continued commitment to and focus on ethical supply chain practices.

In addition to detailing the impact made throughout the past year, the report charts Raley’s course for the future by setting goals for 2021 and beyond. Raley’s intends to publish an Impact Report annually moving forward to transparently report progress toward these goals.

In Contra Costa County, Raley’s stores:

Donated $22,064 to nonprofit organizations in Contra Costa County in 2020 through our charitable giving

Raised $483,825 for the Food Bank of Contra Costa & Solano during our Annual Holiday Drive $17,932 of that came from our customers in Antioch

Food For Families gave $1,395,483.54 to the Food Bank of Contra Costa & Solano in 2020

Our seven Contra Costa County store locations donated 696,281 total pounds of food to local distribution agencies via our food rescue program 32,902 pounds of that came from the Raley’s in Antioch



To learn more about Raley’s overall environmental, social and governance efforts and to download the full report, visit purpose.raleys.com.

About Raley’s

Raley’s is a privately-owned and family-operated customer experience grocery company headquartered in West Sacramento, CA. Raley’s stores are the destination for the best fresh products, affordable offerings and personalized service. The company’s commitment to infusing life with health and happiness by changing the way the world eats, one plate at a time, has made it a trusted source for food, nutrition, and wellness. Raley’s strives to enhance transparency and education in the food system in order to help customers make more informed, healthy food choices. Raley’s operates 124 stores under six banners: Raley’s, Bel Air Markets, Nob Hill Foods, Raley’s O-N-E Market, Food Source and Market 5-ONE-5. Making healthier offerings accessible to everyone, Raley’s has expanded beyond the store to operate grocery curbside pick-up and delivery in their nearby communities. For more information visit www.raleys.com.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



Raley’s Our Purpose





Raley’s 2020 Impact Report graphic

