Purrs and Paws Baby Shower in Rivertown Saturday

Happening: Saturday, April 24, 2021

Time: 12:00 – 3:00pm

Location: 708 West 2nd Street, Antioch

Sponsored by: Furry Friends Pet Relief Program

Spring has sprung and it’s “raining” kittens and puppies!

We get asked daily, sometimes multiple times a day, for help with abandoned, orphaned or found neonates. We know we can’t help them all, but we’d like to help as many as possible and that’s where you come in!

We’re excited to partner with Dirty Paws Animal Rescue for this Saturday’s (virtual & in person) puppy/kitten shower! Please swing by to meet some of our current fosters, get information on fostering for us, have a snack and take a tour of and what will soon become a low cost spay/neuter clinic right in downtown Antioch!

Can’t make it to the event? Here’s a link to our registry, any and all donations are greatly appreciated!

AMAZON https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/OZUGD2UBAV7V…

CHEWY https://prf.hn/…/destination:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chewy…

On Line Event https://www.facebook.com/FurryFriendsPetRelief/posts/1877433429084414

Furry Friends Pet Relief Program Tax ID: 47-2163583

“Helping those in need with their Furry Friends, keeping pets in their homes and out of the shelters”

For more information visit www.furryfriendsfoodre.wix.com/fffr or Like us on Facebook or call 925-481-2294.



