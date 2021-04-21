Paradise Skate Roller Rink in Antioch reopens Wednesday night
WOW, it has been 400 days since we had to close Paradise Skate Roller Rink in Antioch. We get to open TONIGHT. Catch is you have to make a reservation, sign a release. Bring that release, your energy, your mask and most important your smiles. We start at 7:30 pm.
Click here to make that reservation. Paradise Skate Antioch – A PartyWirks Partner
We’re located at 1201 W. 10th Street in Antioch.
