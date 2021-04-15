Investigation of multiple Antioch shootings, murders leads to arrests of 48 gang members and associates

Arrests made in 18 communities including as far away as Los Angeles and Las Vegas, with the help of 27 agencies.

“I owe this city an apology that the gang violence that started in Oakland has made its way to Antioch.” – Oakland Police Chief Armstrong

By Allen Payton

During a press conference, Thursday morning, April 15, 2021, Antioch Police Chief T Brooks announced the arrests of 48 gang members and associates duringing a complex, six-month investigation involving 24 agencies for murder, attempted murder and illegal guns. The effort removed 40 firearms, including 15 “ghost guns” off the streets and over $100,000 in cash. He was joined by Oakland Police Chief Leronne Armstrong and Contra Costa District Attorney Diana Becton who shared their appreciation for the joint effort. 2021-OPERATION WINDSTAR Presentation (See press conference video)

Known as Operation Windstar, Brooks presented the timeline beginning with the January 12, 20202 shooting in Oakland, which was linked to a firearm collected months later in Antioch, during a vehicle search of a known Case gang member. Operation Windstar Timeline

The chief explained how the investigation began with the August 29, 2020 murder of Case gang member Daunzhay Young in Antioch. He was shot with a short-barrelled AR pistol, and thirty-two rifle casings were collected. Young had previously been shot in Antioch on July 13, 2020. (See related articles, here, here and here)

Following are Brooks’ prepared remarks:

“What started as a joint investigation between the Antioch and Oakland Police Departments, quickly evolved into a multi-jurisdictional and collaborative operation involving many law enforcement agencies throughout the State of California. The investigation, portions of which are still ongoing, has already resulted in the arrest of numerous gang members for murder, attempted murder, assaults with firearms, conspiracy, firearm violations and enhancements, and gang participation enhancements, in accordance with California’s Street Terrorism Enforcement and Prevention Act.

First, I would like to recognize and thank Oakland Police Chief LaRonne Armstrong, as well as Contra Costa District Attorney Diana Becton, for their partnership, support and attendance this morning. Both will also be speaking here today, spotlighting some of these issues that are trending in our neighborhoods and jurisdictions, and offering insight from their perspectives and experience.

On August 29, 2020, twenty-year-old Daunzhay Young was murdered in broad daylight, in a quiet residential neighborhood, on Tioga Pass Way in Antioch. He was chased on-foot while being gunned down by a male subject who used a rifle caliber AR pistol. After Young fell, the suspect stood over him, using an execution-style tactic, and fired additional shots murdering him. Detectives learned that Young was an active Case criminal street gang member, and he was targeted by a rival criminal street gang known as ENT, due to the ongoing and violent feud between the two Oakland-based gangs. This initial homicide led to a long-term investigation into the violence surrounding this gang feud.

Detectives quickly realized Young’s murder introduced a larger narrative between the ENT and Case criminal street gang rivalry, and this was just the ‘tip of the iceberg.’ The investigation led into a deep-dive of the historical background of the ENT and Case criminal street gangs in Oakland and Antioch, to include their violent criminal behavior and lifestyle, and resulted in linking several other gang-related homicides, attempted homicides, and shootings committed in the months before and after Young’s murder.

Antioch Detectives reached out to Oakland Police Department’s Intelligence, Crime Reduction, and Gang/Ceasefire Units to leverage their valuable knowledge and extensive experience with these two gangs. The partnership, collaboration, and open communication between our two agencies was critical to the success of this investigation, as was the flexibility and adaptiveness of the staff involved while the joint-investigation and overall effort began to take shape.

As the investigation took-off, Antioch and Oakland detectives identified the following timeline, linking seventeen shooting events and uncovering associates relevant to the ENT/Case gang rivalry. Over the past year, Antioch had one homicide, five shooting victims, and four shootings where no known victims were identified. In Oakland, they had one homicide, six shooting victims, and three shootings where no known victims were identified.

In about the middle of this timeline, Daunzhay Young was murdered. During Young’s murder investigation, the Antioch Investigations Bureau also investigated two additional attempted homicides, not directly associated to the Young murder, but linked through the gang rivalry. This effectively widened the scope of the current investigation, and increased the overall amount of resources needed to bring these cases to a successful resolution.

During the ongoing investigation, on February 27, 2021, a twenty-one year-old victim was ambushed and shot multiple times, in broad daylight, after he parked at a gas station on Lone Tree Way in Antioch. As he exited the vehicle, he was shot approximately ten times by a male subject who used a 10mm semi-automatic firearm. After the victim fell, the suspect stood over him, and struck him in the head with the firearm before fleeing the scene in a vehicle. Associates with the victim returned gunfire prior to driving the victim to a local hospital. Detectives learned the victim was an active Case gang member, and he was likely targeted by an ENT gang member. Currently, the victim is alive and recovering from his injuries. (See related article)

Later that evening, there was a reprisal shooting in Oakland. Several of the victim’s associates drove to Capp Street and Brookdale Avenue and fired several gunshots. Oakland officers, aware of the earlier shooting, quickly responded to the area. After several foot-chases, Oakland officers detained seven Case gang members and seized seven firearms.

Ten days later, on March 9, 2021, Antioch officers responded to a drive-by shooting, in a residential neighborhood, on Aspen Way. The twenty-one and twenty-two year-old male victims just entered their vehicle to drive away when a suspect vehicle, that was waiting for several hours, drove towards them. Multiple suspects opened fire critically injuring the driver and wounding the passenger. Currently, the driver is alive and fighting for his life. (See related article)

Near the end of March 2021, and in collaboration with the District Attorney’s Office, it was determined the Antioch Police Department Investigations Bureau had enough evidence to arrest, and prosecute, those responsible for murdering Daunzhay Young, and attempting to murder the victims from the Lone Tree Way gas station, and Aspen Way shootings.

On March 30, 2021, Charles Bolden Jr. was arrested in Oakland by Oakland PD for the murder of Daunzhay Young. Afterwards, a firearm and a large amount of cash were seized from the vehicle he was driving.

Later that day, Charles Bolden Sr. was also located and arrested in Oakland for the Young murder. He was contacted near 41st Street in Oakland, and fled on-foot to a backyard shed where he barricaded himself. After a short stand-off, Bolden Sr. was arrested peacefully by Oakland PD. Afterwards, a pistol was seized from the vehicle he arrived in, along with two more firearms on the premises.

On March 31, 2021, five search warrants were simultaneously served and supported by SWAT Operations or Tactical Teams in different jurisdictions. Two locations in Antioch were conducted by the Antioch PD SWAT Team on Fitzuren Road, and the Brentwood PD SWAT Team on Toyon Way. The third location was in the City of Merced on Willowbrook Drive and conducted by the Merced PD SWAT Team. The fourth location was in the City of Modesto and conducted by their tactical team, and the last was in the City of Los Angeles, which was conducted by their Gang Field Unit.

Eric Windom was arrested in Merced, and Keyshawn McGee was arrested in Los Angeles, for the attempted murder and drive-by shooting perpetrated on Aspen Way.

Later that morning, in Antioch, a fugitive apprehension team consisting of the Antioch Problem Oriented Policing Team and undercover detectives, attempted to contact Trent Allen as a passenger in a vehicle. Allen fled on-foot through a business parking lot and was chased through a residential neighborhood. The fugitive apprehension team caught Allen and took him into custody for his role in the attempted murder and drive-by shooting on Aspen Way.

Later the same day, the Antioch fugitive apprehension team located Terryonn and Armonie Pugh, both parolees-at-large, hiding out in an apartment complex in American Canyon. With the assistance of American Canyon PD, and the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, Terryonn Pugh was taken into custody as he tried to flee to a waiting vehicle. Armonie Pugh was taken into custody, without incident, pursuant to a search warrant for the location. During the search, a firearm and a large amount of cash were seized. Terryonn Pugh was additionally arrested for the attempted murder at the Lone Tree Way gas station, and for his part in the attempted murder and drive-by shooting on Aspen Way.

On April 1, 2021, two search warrants were simultaneously served and supported by SWAT Operations in the cities of Vallejo and San Leandro. The Antioch PD SWAT Team arrested D’Marco Lindsey in Vallejo for the murder of Young. Evidence and firearms were located at the scene and collected. The San Leandro PD SWAT Team, served a search warrant in their city, at a location associated with Lindsey and additional firearms were collected.

During the course of this investigation, Antioch Police Department’s Special Operations Unit, and newly formed Gang Team, dedicated eight undercover detectives who provided more than 1,825 staff hours performing duties related to undercover operations, surveillance, interdiction, and arrests for these cases.

Antioch Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit, Problem Oriented Policing Team, Crime Analysts, and Crime Scene Investigators dedicated another 23 detectives and staff members, who provided more than 4,750 staff hours, preforming duties related to investigations, interviews, data analysis, historical research, community engagement and collaboration, search warrants, video surveillance collection, crime scene reconstruction, and rapid evidence processing.

The Antioch Investigations Bureau authored and served over 100 search warrants. Forty firearms, to include assault weapons, were seized and sent to the Contra Costa County Crime Lab for processing, and fifteen of those were ‘Ghost Guns’. A ghost gun is a homemade or improvised firearm that lacks commercial serial numbers. Thirty-six adult members of the ENT and Case criminal street gangs were identified, along with fifteen juveniles. Many of them were arrested for crimes related to shooting assaults, robbery, burglary, firearm violations, and illegal drug sales.

I cannot emphasize enough how incredibly proud I am of the men and women of the Antioch Police Department. Their hard work, tenacity, professionalism, and commitment to public safety inspires me daily, and I am honored to be their chief.

In addition to the human-factor, it cannot be overstated that the technological advancements leveraged by today’s law enforcement agencies also played a large role in the success of the investigations. Technologies like ShotSpotter, LPR systems, community cameras, and partnerships with ATF and their administration of the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, provide evidence-based data supporting their capability and effectiveness for having an impact on gun violence investigations, helping cities change the trajectory of violent crime in their communities.

As a law enforcement agency, identifying the people responsible for violent crimes in our community is only one part of the equation. Being able to prove who did it, beyond a reasonable doubt, is another. It is important for the victims of violent crimes and their families to have justice, and for those responsible to be held accountable. As the Chief of Police, I am committed to leveraging partnerships and technology in order to reduce or eliminate gun violence in our community. I truly value our partnership and the close collaboration with the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office, so we may continue to provide them with professional and complete investigations they can file in court.

It is now my pleasure to invite Chief Armstrong from the Oakland Police Department up to speak more on his agency’s involvement in this case, as well as their dedication to reducing gun violence. But before I do, Chief Armstrong, please allow me to extend my sincerest appreciation and respect to you, and the members of the Oakland Police Department, for all the hard work and assistance you provided to us throughout this operation.

As I mentioned earlier, this was a taxing and very complex operation. The Antioch Police Department would like to thank the following 27 agencies for operational support, surveillance, and take-down/arrests.”

Oakland Chief Armstrong

“I owe this city an apology that the gang violence that started in Oakland has made its way to Antioch,” Armstrong said. “I see weapons that should be used in war. But they are used in our communities. Everybody deserves to live in a safe community. I want to thank all the investigators from the Antioch Police Department who put in the hours. I’m hoping we can see a more safe community in Oakland and Antioch and the Bay Area.”

CCDA Becton

DA Becton shared her thoughts on the coordinated effort.

“Their cooperation and collaboration with our office has allowed us to stand here, today,” she said. “With this successful operation we are holding these ENT gang members responsible for the violence they have caused in our communities. Our department is prioritizing the arrests of these gang members. With the recent arrests, these violent gang members are no longer on the streets of Oakland and Antioch.”

Timeline Details

January 12, 2020: A shooting in Oakland on 13th Street was linked to a firearm collected months later, in Antioch, during a vehicle search of a known Case gang member. No known victims were identified for this shooting.

June 25, 2020: A known ENT gang member was shot in Oakland and walked into a local hospital where he was contact by OPD.

June 27, 2020: A known Case gang member walked into an Antioch hospital reporting stab wounds that were consistent with gunshot wounds.

June 27, 2020: An occupied residence in Antioch was shot multiple times. The location was associated with Case gang members. Five casings were collected and linked to the shooting below and a July 13 shooting.

Jun 27, 2020: Oakland officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation (twenty-two rounds fired) and a traffic collision on MacArthur Boulevard. A Case gang member was shot, driving a stolen vehicle, and in possession of a firearm with an extended magazine. ENT suspects committed the drive-by shooting and more than fifty-one casings were collected and linked to other shootings.

July 13, 2020: Antioch officers responded to shots being fired between two vehicles on Hillcrest Avenue. Case gang member Daunzhay Young was struck by gunfire and transported to a hospital. Seventeen casings were collected and linked to previous shootings.

August 14, 2020: Oakland officers responded to Beverly Avenue for a shooting of a Case gang member, who was shot while seated in a vehicle. The victim ultimately died the next day. Multiple rifle casings were collected.

August 27, 2020: Oakland officers responded to a shooting on High Street and contacted a Case gang member who sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Three handguns were located and collected.

August 29, 2020: Case gang member Daunzhay Young was murdered in Antioch. Young was shot with a short-barreled AR pistol, and thirty-two rifle casings were collected.

September 4, 2020: Oakland officers responded to a shooting on Foothill Boulevard and contacted two ENT gang members, one of which had been shot. Fifty-six rifle casings were collected.

September 6, 2020: Antioch officers responded to multiple shots fired at a residence on Catanzaro Way. This was found to be a memorial gathering for Young. Thirteen suspect rifle casings were collected, and eight return-fire pistol casings were collected.

September 30, 2020: Oakland officers responded to two ShotSpotter activations on Hillside Street (fifteen shots and six shots). Several casings were collected and linked to the above memorial shooting in Antioch.

October 9, 2020: Oakland officers responded to shots fired near Crest Avenue and Fontaine Street. No known victims were identified. Several pistol casings were collected and linked to prior shootings in Oakland and Antioch.

October 11, 2020: Antioch officers responded to an exchange of gunshots on Deerspring Way at a park. No known victims were identified for this shooting, and ENT gang members are suspected to be involved.

October 19, 2020: Oakland officers heard gunshots on Hillside Street and located a vehicle collision and several casings. The scene was abandoned, but an ENT gang member walked into a local hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed into surgery.

December 8, 2020: Antioch officers responded to several gunshots on Catanzaro Way. No victims were identified for this shooting and several pistol casings were collected.

January 1, 2021: Oakland officers responded to gunshots on Campbell Street. An abandoned crime scene was located, and pistol casings were collected. Shortly afterwards, an ENT gang member walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Assisting Agencies

Alameda County Sheriff’s Office American Canyon PD Berkeley PD Brentwood PD Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives CHP – Golden Gate Division CCC Office of the Sheriff – Forensic Services Division CCC Safe Streets Task Force Concord PD Federal Bureau of Investigation Fremont PD Hayward PD Las Vegas Metro PD Los Angeles PD Merced County Safe Streets Task Force Merced PD Modesto PD Napa County Sheriff’s Office Oakland Housing Authority PD Oakland PD Oakley PD Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office San Francisco PD San Francisco Sheriff’s Office San Leandro PD Vacaville PD Vallejo PD



Share this:



Charles Bolden Sr & Jr photos & sketches





OPERATION WINDSTAR Timeline chart





Operation Windstar Timeline





2021-OPERATION WINDSTAR Presentation





2021-OPERATION WINDSTAR Supporting Agencies





OPD & APD Police Chiefs & DA Becton 041521





Operation Windstar arrests APD





Chiefs Brooks & Armstrong, CCDA Becton

