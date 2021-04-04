Good News Press: The significance and historical facts of Easter

By Connie Woods

The biggest celebration within Christianity may be Christmas, but the most important celebration is Easter. The entire basis for the Christian faith is based on the events that occurred on the first Easter weekend. While Christmas is about how Jesus came to earth as a baby, Easter is about the reason he came. Christians believe the whole reason he came was to die and to rise again.

Most historians agree on these facts, which are the foundational events of Christianity:

Jesus Christ was executed by crucifixion on the Friday during the Jewish Passover.

He was buried in a tomb owned by Joseph of Arimathea.

Guards were posted to keep watch over the tomb.

On the third day, the tomb was found to be empty. His body could not be found, nor could the Roman or Jewish authorities explain what had happened to it.

Over the next forty days, his disciples plus hundreds of other people claimed to have seen Jesus, spoken with him, eaten with him, and listened to his teachings.

These disciples (and others) went to their deaths – some through torture – maintaining that their claims of seeing a resurrected Jesus were true.

Those are the historical facts. The significance is found in the interpretation of those facts. Christians maintain that the tomb was empty and that there were post-crucifixion sightings of Jesus because Jesus had physically risen from the dead. This, combined with the apparent fulfillment of centuries-old prophecies contained in the Jewish Scriptures, firmly established the belief that Jesus was God in the flesh and that he had power and authority over life and death.

This belief in the resurrection of Jesus spread rapidly throughout the Roman Empire and it continues to spread today. For nearly 2000 years, Christians have placed their faith in this resurrected Jesus, believing his promise that he will someday return to take his followers to be with him throughout eternity.

Good News Press Spring 2021 16 pages

Good News Press Spring 2021 16 pages





Resurrection Day stone tomb crosses





Good News Press Spring 2021 masthead

