East Contra Costa man charged with murder of Pittsburg man in El Sobrante shooting last week

Brentwood resident formerly lived in Antioch

By Jimmy Lee, Director of Public Affairs, Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff

The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office filed murder and attempted murder charges against 23-year-old Pierre Patrick Jackson of Antioch/Brentwood in connection with a homicide that occurred on March 31, 2021 in El Sobrante. (See related article)

On March 31, 2021, at about 8:41 PM, Bay Station Deputy Sheriffs were dispatched to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 4500 block of Appian Way. Deputies arrived on the scene, located two victims with gunshot wounds, and provided lifesaving measures until the fire department and ambulance arrived. One of the victims, identified as 25-year-old Dejante “Dj” Kennedy of Pittsburg, was pronounced deceased. The second victim was transported to a local hospital.

During the investigation, detectives from the Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit identified Jackson as the suspect in the shooting. A warrant was obtained for his arrest. Homicide detectives arrested Jackson on April 5, 2021. He is currently being held at the Martinez Detention Facility in lieu of $3.5 million bail.

According to mylife.com, Jackson’s current residence is in Brentwood and previously lived in Antioch.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Sheriff’s Office Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or through Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (925) 646-2441. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



