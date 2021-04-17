Deer Valley High senior receives $200,000 Navy ROTC scholarship

Family, principal and Antioch school district staff celebrate during Thursday ceremony

By Antioch Unified School District

It’s not often a high school student is a presented with a $200,000 check but that’s exactly what happened to Emma Crandell. On Thursday, April 15, 2021 the Deer Valley High senior received the Naval Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (NROTC) scholarship.

During an outdoor ceremony at the school, Petty Officer Byung Jung, of the Antioch U.S. Navy Recruiting Station, presented Emma with the impressive award while a small group of staff and family cheered her on. They were joined by her family, Deer Valley Principal Bukky Oyebade and Antioch Unified School District staff. She was selected through a rigorous process from among thousands of students across the state and nation.

Emma plans to attend the University of San Diego and be a part of the Midshipmen, which are one of the “largest uniformed bodies of students in the nation that provides hands-on leadership experience and enhances a world-class education,” according to a press release.

“We are very excited that Emma was selected from thousands of students who applied for the scholarship,” said Oyebade.

Jung said the scholarship will “pave the way for Emma to get commissioned as an Officer in the Navy.”

He added that in a typical school year, all over the country, “nearly 4,000 high school seniors apply for the scholarship. Receiving (this) is a miraculous achievement that only selects 30 percent of its applicants.”

Naval ROTC programs educate and train qualified young men and women for service as commissioned officers in the Navy’s unrestricted line, the Navy Nurse Corps and the Marine Corps. They receive 100 percent full tuition, books, fees and other financial benefits at many of the leading colleges and universities. Upon graduation, midshipmen are commissioned as officers in the US Navy or Marine Corps. #WeAreAUSD



Share this:



AUSD officials & Emma Crandell





Emma Crandell with check & family





Emma Crandell & Petty Officer Byung Jung

