Antioch teen shot, killed, crowd confronts, assaults police Saturday night

“It was an extremely chaotic scene” – Antioch Police Lt. Donleavy

APD calls for backup from other agencies; at least two arrested for resisting, delaying, obstructing, or assaulting public safety officers.

By Lieutenant John Fortner, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

On Saturday, April 17, 20201, at approximately 6:03 PM, Antioch police officers were called a residence in the 4500 block of Shannondale Drive on the report of someone who had been shot.

Numerous officers responded to the scene. There was a large gathering, of mostly young adults and juveniles, at the residence. When officers arrived, they had to contend with an uncooperative and growing crowd of over twenty people. As the officers tried to make their way to an open garage where the victim was located, several subjects in the crowd started to assault the officers. Antioch officers called for emergency mutual aid from the surrounding jurisdictions to get the crowd under control. At least two people were arrested for resisting, delaying, obstructing, or assaulting public safety officers.

Once officers entered the garage, they located a 16-year-old victim, down on the floor, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, described in an interview by Lt. Donleavy as a black male, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officers learned that two suspects entered the garage, and at least one of them began shooting at the victim. Afterwards, both suspects fled on-foot in an unknown direction. The identities of both suspects are unknown.

Donleavy also stated, “It was an extremely chaotic scene with lots of people. At one point there was a physical fight by those on scene. We were told that there were multiple suspects and that they ran into an unknown direction and probably got into a car. They were in the house.”

Antioch Police Department’s Crime Scene Investigators and detectives with the Violent Crimes and Special Operations Units responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Currently, detectives are working to identify any suspects or persons-of-interest. The investigation is still active, and evidence is being collected and evaluated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441 or Detective Bledsoe at (925) 779-6884. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



Share this:



Officers on the scene confer & Lt Donleavy interview 1 041721 ECT





Officers on the scene confer 2 & Pittsburg officers 041721 ECT

