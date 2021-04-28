«
»

Antioch man fatally shot during landlord tenant dispute Wednesday morning

Section of Garrow Drive blocked off by police during investigation of fatal shooting Wed., April 28, 2021. Photos courtesy of neighbor.

Detectives interview Brentwood man as person of interest

By Acting Sergeant Loren Bledsoe #4055, Antioch Police Violent Crimes Unit (Investigations Bureau)

Police markers on street indicate locations of bullet casings.

On Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 10:49 am, Antioch police officers were called to a residence in the 3300 block of Garrow Drive for a male subject who had been shot. Responding officers detained a 50-year-old male at the scene who was armed with a gun. Officers also located a 52-year-old male lying outside the residence, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was immediately transported to an area hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Preliminary information revealed the shooting took place during a landlord tenant dispute. Detectives are currently interviewing a 50-year-old male who is considered a person of interest at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gragg at (925) 779-6889 or the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) to 274637 (CRIMES) with the keyword ANTIOCH.

This preliminary information is made available by the Investigations Bureau.

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


Antioch homicide 4-28-21 photo by neighbor 2


Antioch homicide 4-28-21 photo by neighbor 1


This entry was posted on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 at 6:07 pm and is filed under News, Police & Crime. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply

semipurposive-bangalay