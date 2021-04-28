Antioch man fatally shot during landlord tenant dispute Wednesday morning

Detectives interview Brentwood man as person of interest

By Acting Sergeant Loren Bledsoe #4055, Antioch Police Violent Crimes Unit (Investigations Bureau)

On Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 10:49 am, Antioch police officers were called to a residence in the 3300 block of Garrow Drive for a male subject who had been shot. Responding officers detained a 50-year-old male at the scene who was armed with a gun. Officers also located a 52-year-old male lying outside the residence, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was immediately transported to an area hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Preliminary information revealed the shooting took place during a landlord tenant dispute. Detectives are currently interviewing a 50-year-old male who is considered a person of interest at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gragg at (925) 779-6889 or the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) to 274637 (CRIMES) with the keyword ANTIOCH.

This preliminary information is made available by the Investigations Bureau.



