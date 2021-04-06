Antioch High grad honored as one of Contra Costa’s 27th Annual César Chávez Youth Hall of Fame Award winners

This year’s theme: Move Our Community Forward! ¡Adelante Con Nuestra Communidad!

The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors celebrated the memory of César Chávez recognizing his commitment to social justice and respect for human dignity during the 27th Annual César E. Chávez Commemorative Virtual Celebration on Tuesday, March 30.

“We honor the memory of César E. Chávez and continue his commitment to fight for social justice and for those who can’t fight for themselves,” said Board Chair, Supervisor Diane Burgis. “We also recognize our 2021 Youth Hall of Fame awardees, highlighting deserving teens and their commitment to community and service.”

The theme for this year’s celebration was Move Our Community Forward – Adelante Con Nuestra Comunidad. The celebration featured three keynote speakers, including Antioch School Board Trustee Mary Rocha, Jane Garcia, Chief Executive Officer of La Clínica de La Raza, and San Pablo City Councilman Arturo Cruz. The event also included musical performances by Mariachi Monumental and Ballet Folklórico Netzahualcoyotl.

The Youth Hall of Fame Awards presentation acknowledges outstanding Contra Costa County teens who demonstrate excellence in one of six categories. The 2021 Youth Hall of Fame Awardees are:

Good Samaritan: Chris Garcia, Antioch High School

Leadership & Civic Engagement: Ryan Raimondi, Liberty High School

Middle School Rising Star: Stephanie Boustani, Acalanes High School

Perseverance: Bianey Douglas, Carondelet High School

Teamwork: Haley Brathwaite, Carondelet High School

Volunteerism: Jonathan Castaneda, Pinole Valley High

Garcia, who graduated in 2020, was also honored, last year as Antioch’s Youth of the Year and previously honored for helping a fellow student during a medical emergency in 2019. (See related article)

The annual celebration honors the diversity and richness of our community and its immigrants. Visit the César E. Chávez Ceremony webpage found in the “County Celebrations” section of Contra Costa County’s website www.contracosta.ca.gov for details and a look at the previous ceremony.



