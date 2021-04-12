Antioch council to consider requiring large grocery stores give workers hazard pay of $3-$5 per hour more Tuesday night

Will also consider forming a “Police Reform Standing Committee of the Whole City Council” to handle complaints against police officers.

Also expected to hire San Francisco firm to handle branding of new downtown dining district without giving local companies the opportunity

By Allen Payton

During their meeting tomorrow night, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, the Antioch City Council will consider an urgency ordinance that will require large grocery stores pay their employees an additional $3.00 to $5.00 per hour for “hazard pay” during the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s in spite of the fact Councilwoman Tamisha Torres-Walker, who proposed the ordinance, is wanting to attract a grocery store into District 1 which she represents, north of Highway 4, where the now closed Lucky’s store was located on E. 18th Street. It’s also in spite of the fact that Governor Newsom has announced the state expects to completely reopen just two months from now on June 15. (See entire agenda, here)

In addition, the council will consider formalizing the process for notifications by the Antioch Police Department of significant events that occur in the city. The council will also consider forming a “Police Reform Standing Committee of the Whole City Council to handle complaints against police officers and “review Antioch Police Department (APO) policies, including those that pertain to use of force.”

Also on the agenda is a $40,000 contract with Evviva Brands, the same San Francisco-based company that was paid over $400,000 to rebrand the city with a new logo and advertising, for branding the city’s proposed new waterfront dining district. The contract was not sent out to bid to give local advertising and branding agencies the opportunity to do the work.

Hazard Pay for Grocery Store Workers

Modeled after Concord’s ordinance, the proposed Antioch urgency ordinance for grocery stores with over 300 employees to pay their workers “hazard pay” for 120 days or until Contra Costa County enters the lowest risk level – Yellow Tier under State Health orders whichever is later. According to the city staff report, the purpose of the ordinance is “to compensate grocery retail workers for the clear and present dangers of doing their jobs as essential workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.” Urgency Ord Lg Grocery Stores Temp Hazard Pay ACC041321

The ordinance was proposed by Torres-Walker during a previous council meeting. She was asked if she would also be proposing the same for garbage collectors, restaurant employees, hospital employees, dentist office employees and anyone else required to work in essential businesses that interact with the public during this time of COVID-19. Torres-Walker was also asked if the ordinance will hurt her efforts to bring another grocery store to her district, but she did not respond before publication time. (Please check back later for any updates to this report.)

The staff report also points out if the council adopts such an ordinance that “it is highly likely” the city will be sued by the California Grocers Association and “that the City will incur significant legal costs in defense of the ordinance, and potential exposure to attorney’s fees if the litigation is successful.”

The council meeting will begin with a study session for Fiscal Years 2021-23 budget development at 5:30 p.m. followed by the regular council meeting at 7:00 p.m. It can be viewed via Comcast channel 24, AT&T U-verse channel 99, or live stream on the city’s website at www.antiochca.gov/government/city-council-meetings/live/.

If you wish to provide a written public comment, you may do so any of the following ways by 3:30 p.m. the day of the Council Meeting: (1) Fill out an online speaker card, located at https://www.antiochca.gov/speaker_card, or (2) Email the City Clerk’s Department a tcityclerk@ci.antioch.ca.us.

To provide oral public comments during the meeting, click the following link to register in advance to access the meeting via Zoom Webinar: https://www.antiochca.gov/speakers. You may also provide an oral public comment by dialing (925) 776-3057. To ensure that the City Council receives your comments, you must submit your comments in writing by 3:30 p.m. the day of the City Council Meeting.



