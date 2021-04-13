«
Antioch council approves citywide “wayfinding” signage program

By Allen Payton

During their meeting on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 the Antioch City Council approved a new, citywide “wayfinding” signage program was approved, to give direction to parts of the city, including parks, trails, the marina and Rivertown. A total of $200,000 was budgeted for the project and an additional $150,000 was set aside for signage in Rivertown. But the total cost will be determined by the council during the budget process. All the signs would have graffiti preventing film. Antioch Citywide Sign Program presentation

The council settled on Scheme Two out of three options provided by the company hired to design, build and place the signs. The design will use the city’s new logo and color scheme approved a few years ago.

