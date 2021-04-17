Antioch Animal Services receives $10,000 grant from newly named Petco Love

Investment in lifesaving work will help save more pet lives in Antioch, CA

Antioch Animal Services announced Friday, April 16, 2021, a $10,000 grant investment from the newly named, Petco Love, to support their lifesaving work for animals in Antioch, California.

Petco Love is a nonprofit leading change for pets nationally by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since their founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, they’ve empowered organizations with nearly $300 million invested to date in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. They’ve also h elped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations, like ours, nationwide.

“Today Petco Love announces an investment in Antioch Animal Services and hundreds of other organizations as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessary euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, President of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only one component. This month, we will also launch the first of our national tools to empower all animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us.”

“We have worked diligently to improve the lives of pets in our community and are very excited to receive this grant from Petco Love to help support us in our efforts to return lost pets to their homes, and also help shelter pets find new loving homes,” said George Harding, Animal Services Manager at Antioch Animal Services.

For more information about Antioch Animal Services, visit antiochca.gov/police/animal-services, and click here to learn more about Petco Love.

About Antioch Animal Services

Antioch Animal Services is responsible for the enforcement of Local and State Laws relating to the care, control, and protection of the pets and citizens of Antioch, California. The Animal Shelter also provides pet adoption services, volunteer opportunities, dog licensing and various educational programs.

About Petco Love (Formerly Petco Foundation)

Petco Love is a non-profit, changing lives by making communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, we’ve empowered animal welfare organizations by investing nearly $300 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide. Today, our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets, and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us. Is love calling you? Join us. Visit petcolove.org to be part of the lifesaving work we’re leading every day.



