Antioch adds another police officer to the force

By Antioch Police Department

Please join us in welcoming Officer James Desiderio!

James was born in Alameda and grew up in Martinez. James attended College Park High School in Pleasant Hill. After graduating high school, James attended Diablo Valley College and graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Administration of Justice. After college, James attended the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office academy and graduated last Friday. During his free time, James enjoys the outdoors, fishing, cooking, and traveling. James also enjoys spending time with family and friends.

A fun fact about James is that he is determined to compete in and win a food eating competition.

According to Chief T Brooks, that brings the total sworn officers on the force back up to 118.

Welcome to the Antioch Police Department, Officer Desiderio!



New APD Officer Desiderio & Chief Brooks

