Two suspects arrested in October San Francisco murder of Antioch man

Both released from custody, one has charges dismissed

By San Francisco Police Department

On Saturday, October 24, 2020, at approximately 3:49 PM, San Francisco Police officers from Bayview Police Station responded to Keith Street and Thomas Avenue regarding a shooting that just occurred. Officers arrived on scene and located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers immediately rendered aid to the victim and summoned medics to the scene. Medics arrived on scene, but despite the life-saving efforts of the emergency responders, the victim was declared deceased at the scene.

According to a KPIX5 CBS TV news report, the victim “has been identified by the city’s medical examiner’s office as 41-year-old Antioch resident Mourice Green.

The SFPD Homicide Detail investigators responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Through the course of the investigation, the SFPD identified two individuals as suspects involved in the murder. The lead investigator obtained arrest warrants for the suspects and search warrants for their residences.

On March 4, 2021, at approximately 9:00 PM officers from Ingleside Police Station and Homicide investigators located and arrested 50-year-old male, Willie Woodson of San Francisco at 3rd Street and Oakdale Avenue. A search warrant was served at Woodson’s residence which located evidence relating to the homicide. Woodson was booked into San Francisco County Jail for murder (187(a) PC), carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony (25800(a) PC), and a prohibited person carrying a loaded firearm in public (25850(c)(5) PC).

However, as of March 9, Woodson is out of custody with the charges against him dismissed.

On March 5, 2021, at approximately 2:30 PM Bayview officers and Homicide investigators served search and arrest warrants at a residence on the 2500 block of Arelious Walker Drive. Officers located and arrested the second homicide suspect, 29-year-old female, Denise Lasha Johnson. Johnson was booked into San Francisco County Jail for murder (187(a) PC), carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony (25800(a) PC), a prohibited person carrying a loaded firearm in public (25850(c)(4) PC), and conspiracy (182 PC).

As of Sunday, March 14, Johnson is out of custody on general release.

During the service of the warrants on Arelious Walker Drive, investigators also located 29-year-old male, Ramony Wilson inside the residence and developed probable cause to arrest him for firearms-related charges. Wilson was booked into San Francisco County Jail for two counts of a convicted felon in possession of firearms (29800(a)(1) PC), possession of an assault weapon (30515(a)(5) PC), possession of a large-capacity firearm magazine (32310(c) PC), and child endangerment (273(a) PC).

However, according to vinelink.com as of March 8, Wilson is also out of custody and the charges against him dismissed, as well.

While arrests have been made, this remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



