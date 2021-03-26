«

Two-car, rollover crash in Antioch Friday morning looks serious but no major injuries

The two cars involved in the accident Friday morning, March 26, 2021. Photos: APD

Con Fire personnel on the scene. Photo: APD

By Antioch Police Department

Folks, please slow down and avoid driving distracted on our roadways. Officers just cleared the scene of a two-vehicle collision at James Donlon Blvd. and Gentrytown Drive. One vehicle ran the red light, but despite what the photos suggest, there were no major injuries. Further proof that seatbelts save lives.

Special thanks to personnel from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and AMR Contra Costa County for their rescue work at this scene.

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


Car on side 2 APD 032621


2-car crash APD 032621


This entry was posted on Friday, March 26th, 2021 at 10:42 am and is filed under News, Police & Crime, Fire. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply