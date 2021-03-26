Two-car, rollover crash in Antioch Friday morning looks serious but no major injuries
By Antioch Police Department
Folks, please slow down and avoid driving distracted on our roadways. Officers just cleared the scene of a two-vehicle collision at James Donlon Blvd. and Gentrytown Drive. One vehicle ran the red light, but despite what the photos suggest, there were no major injuries. Further proof that seatbelts save lives.
Special thanks to personnel from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and AMR Contra Costa County for their rescue work at this scene.
