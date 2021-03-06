Two Antioch men arrested in Brentwood in separate incidents for stolen car, illegal drugs

Both have previous arrest records; released from custody

By Brentwood Police Department

In the middle of the night……

Earlier this week one of our patrol officers was driving on Lone Tree Way and noticed a truck pulled over to the side of the road but still partially in the roadway, creating a safety hazard. The truck was empty.

While checking the truck’s registration a male called out to the officer from across the street. The male said the truck was his.

It was determined that the license plate and VIN didn’t match the truck. The male, 26-year-old Brandon Elder (Antioch) claimed he had a key for the truck. Well? That key worked but any key would have started the truck because the ignition had been tampered with. The vehicle was determined to be stolen!

Elder was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, felony probation violation and given a ride to county jail.

According to localcrimenews.com, Elder has had three other run-ins with the law, this year. He was arrested on Jan. 18 by Vallejo Police for driving with a suspended license and on Jan. 30 for possession of narcotics/controlled substance. Then on Feb. 17, Elder was arrested by San Francisco Police for receiving stolen property – motor vehicle and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

A few hours later, the same officer saw something else that was strange. It was about 1:30 in the morning and the officer noticed a SUV stopped in the driveway of Buffalo Wild Wings with their doors open. Curious to find out what was going on, the officer turned around and as soon as he drove up the SUV sped away in the parking lot. Moments later the officer spotted the vehicle stopped behind a commercial building. The driver, 42-year-old Noorullah Tarin (Antioch) exited the SUV and began talking to the officer. After a brief discussion officers began searching Tarin’s car, locating drug paraphernalia, small plastic baggies, a scale, two baggies of suspected methamphetamine and small denominations of cash. Tarin was booked into county jail on drug transportation and sales charges.

According to localcrimenews.com, Tarin has a history of previous arrests, all by Antioch Police in 2014, 2015 and 2018 that include drug charges, revocation of probation and a failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge.

You just never know what you will find in the middle of the night.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



