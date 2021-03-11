Tonight: Roddy Ranch Golf Course Habitat Restoration and Public Access Plan meeting

Due to habitat concerns and other considerations, the planned Deer Valley Regional Park will remain in “landbank” status and closed to the public, for the foreseeable future.

The East Bay Regional Park District is developing a new Regional Park at the former Roddy Ranch Golf Course in Antioch. The plan being developed will restore native grassland habitat and include paths and facilities for walking, jogging, and picnicking. The former golf course property will be a part of the larger 3,500-acre future Deer Valley Regional Park.

Date: Thursday, March 11, 2021

Time: 6:30-7:30 P.M.

Meeting Zoom link: https://ebparks.zoom.us/j/93304942688

Meeting ID: 933 0494 2688

Join us via Zoom for the first public meeting and learn about:

• Habitat restoration, recreation, and public access planning

• A summary of existing conditions, constraints, and opportunities

• Project timeline and other opportunities to be involved

See Existing Conditions Report and Attachments.

The park district, in partnership with the East Contra Costa County Habitat Conservancy, began purchasing land in 2009 that would become the future Deer Valley Regional Park. Jack Roddy sold his ranch to the park district, including the now-closed golf course, in various transactions from 2014 – 2018. Due to habitat concerns and other considerations, Deer Valley Regional Park will remain in “landbank” status and closed to the public, for the foreseeable future. The 230-acre former golf course is anticipated to be the first part of the future Deer Valley Regional Park to open for public access. (See related article)

Learn more about the project history on Roddy Ranch – Restoring Habitat and Public Access on a Former Golf Course.



Ridgeline between former Roddy Ranch Golf Course (left) and Deer Valley (right), Stephen Joseph.





Roddy Ranch project site map





Roddy Ranch Public Meeting Flyer – 03-11-21

