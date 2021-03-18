Three Antioch teens arrested for robbery, assault of man in San Francisco laundromat 

Also wanted for multiple auto burglaries and robbery in San Francisco

By San Francisco Police Department

Luck ran out on St. Patrick’s Day for three Antioch teens who were arrested in Antioch by San Francisco Police officers Wednesday for robbery and assault of a 67-year-old man in February.

On February 23, 2021, at approximately 9:50 PM San Francisco Police officers responded to a reported robbery that occurred on the 1200 block of Mason Street.

Officers arrived on scene and met with the victim who told them that he was inside a laundromat when he was approached by three unknown male suspects who threw him to the ground, assaulted him, stole his property, and fled the scene. The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries from the attack.

The SFPD Robbery Detail took over the investigation. Investigators developed information that led to the identity of the suspects who were identified as 19-year-old Calvin Berschell, 19-year-old Jason Orozco, and 19-year-old Nolowde Beshears, all of Antioch.

In the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 17, 2021, SFPD investigators and members of the Tactical Unit served simultaneous search and arrest warrants at homes in the 4900 block of Willowhaven Street and the 500 block of West 17th Street in Antioch. All three suspects were taken into custody without incident. Evidence related to the robbery and auto burglaries including clothing, a window punch, and two firearms was seized.

The investigation and subsequent arrests were the culmination of a collaborative effort between the SFPD Robbery Detail, General Crimes Unit, Crime Lab, and the Antioch Police Department.

In addition to the robbery of the elderly male on February 23rd, the suspects were wanted in connection with multiple auto burglaries in the area of John and Powell Streets shortly before the robbery on Mason Street.

Berschell, Orozco, and Behears were all transported to the San Francisco County Jail and booked on charges of burglary (459 PC), robbery, (211 PC), elder abuse (368(b) PC), fraudulent use of a credit card (484g PC), false imprisonment (236 PC), assault likely to produce great bodily harm (245(a)(4) PC) and conspiracy (182 PC).

While arrests have been made, this incident is an open and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



Share this:



Firearms seized during arrest of suspects 031721

