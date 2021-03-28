«

Stolen car chase from Oakley leads to Antioch crash, arrest of driver, search for passenger with gun who shot dog

Stolen vehicle crashes into parked car at J and W. 2nd Streets in Antioch Saturday, March 27, 2021. Photos: APD

Shoots out window and breaks into house, police provide description of suspect

By Antioch Police Department

Saturday evening, March 27, 2021around 6:30 pm, the Oakley Police Department engaged in a pursuit of a stolen vehicle in the City of Antioch. During the pursuit, the driver of the stolen vehicle led officers around the area of Costco and ultimately into the downtown Antioch area. While in the downtown area, someone in the stolen vehicle fired at least one round from that car and struck a passing motorist’s vehicle. Fortunately, that driver wasn’t injured.

Shortly thereafter, the stolen vehicle crashed into a parked car and the driver fled while officers set up in the area being guided by the Sheriff’s office helicopter. The driver of the vehicle was caught a few short blocks later and was arrested without further incident.

Police Officers pursue passenger with gun on W. 4th Street of Antioch Saturday, March 27, 2021. Photos: APD

However, another occupant of the vehicle also fled on foot into a nearby yard on W. 3rd Street and was apparently armed with a handgun. As he jumped into a rear yard, he was approached by the homeowner’s dog, which he shot. He then attempted to gain entry into the house and eventually shot out the rear sliding glass door while the homeowner and his 14-year-old son were in the living room. They fled out the front window of the house and escaped unharmed while the suspect then ran upstairs and took vehicle keys and a green mechanic’s coverall piece of clothing before fleeing yard-to-yard on foot towards K Street.

The passenger who fled the car crash scene shot out the sliding glass door of a house on 3rd Street in Antioch. Concord PD K9 Team on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Photos: APD

A Concord PD K9 team was on scene shortly after this incident unfolded, and attempted a search for the outstanding suspect, but was unable to locate him. The suspect outstanding is described as a white or Hispanic male in his early 20’s, approximately 5’ 9” tall with a thin build. He may be wearing a green mechanic coverall-type garment and was last seen in the area of W. 3rd Street and K Street.

Oakley PD has custody of the driver at this time and the investigation is still in progress. The injured dog was taken to an area emergency vet by an Antioch Police officer and its condition is not known at this time.

Anyone with any information as to this case is urged to call the Antioch Police Department at (925) 778-2441, or the Oakley Police Department at (925) 646-2441.

