Sketches of Antioch August shooting murder suspects released

NEW INFORMATION REGARDING ANTIOCH 8/29/2020 SHOOTING MURDER

The Antioch Police Department would like to thank members of the public for coming forward with new information regarding this case, and we are now asking for more help in solving this horrendous shooting death. (See related articles here and here)

Through these new leads the APD Investigations Bureau was able to locate more surveillance video of the suspect vehicle which shows a distorted image of the driver. A witness came forward and Detective Jeong was able to compile a forensic sketch of the shooting suspect and driver.

These persons of interest are described as follows:

The driver was described as a heavyset black male in his forties with a Faux Hawk (Fohawk) style haircut.

The shooting suspect was described as a younger black male in his twenties wearing dark clothing and a mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective John Cox at (925) 779-6866 (jcox@antiochca.gov), Detective Robert Gerber at (925) 779-6943 (rgerber@antiochca.gov). You may also send an anonymous text tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

ORIGINAL PRESS RELEASE SENT 8/29/20

On 8/29/20, at approximately 10:07 AM, Antioch police officers were called to the 1800 block of Tioga Pass Way on the report of several gunshots heard in the area.

Numerous officers responded to the scene and located one male victim down on the sidewalk. The victim was found to be suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Officers immediately began providing first-aid and CPR until emergency paramedics arrived at the scene to take over. The victim succumbed to his injuries and passed at the scene.

During the initial investigation, officers learned that after the shooting the suspect entered a nearby vehicle which fled the area. The victim in this case appears to have been targeted by the suspect(s).

Antioch Police Department’s Crime Scene Investigators and Detectives with the Violent Crimes and Special Operations Units responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Currently, detectives are working to identify any suspects or persons-of-interest. The investigation is still active, and evidence is being collected and evaluated.



