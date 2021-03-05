«
Shot fired in Antioch Thursday result of possible argument over woman, no one struck or arrested

By Allen Payton

A report of a shooting in Antioch, Thursday afternoon, March 4, 2021, did not strike anyone, according to Antioch Police. It occurred in front of 523 W. 7th Street, said Corporal Jason Vanderpool. “It appears to have started as a fight over a woman.”

“Police found a spent shell casing. But there was no one hit. We couldn’t put it into the hands of anyone, so no one was arrested,” he stated.

