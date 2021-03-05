Shooting in Antioch last week occurred at hotel city council plans to use for homeless program

Gang related. No suspect identified or description given.

By Allen Payton

In response to a request for the location of the shooting that Antioch Police reported occurring on Thursday, Feb. 25, Corporal Jason Vanderpool confirmed that it took place at the Executive Inn at 515 E. 18th Street. (See related article)

That is the proposed site that Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe and two council members, Mayor Pro Tem Monica Wilson and District 1 Councilwoman Tamisha Torres-Walker, are considering for the location of a transitional housing program for homeless residents in the city. District 2 Councilman Mike Barbanica and District 3 Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock voted to oppose the proposal. Ogorchock previously voted against it, last August.

“The victim said he was at the hotel, laying on the bed with two females, and an unknown person walked into the room and shot him,” Vanderpool said, reading from a report.

The 18-year-old male victim was driven to the Sutter Delta Medical Center emergency room, where police were called and spoke with him.

“The victim was identified as a local gang member but was uncooperative,” Vanderpool continued. “Police collected blood and shell casings from the room and contacted some other gang members, but everyone was uncooperative. There was no description of the suspect nor identity provided. There was no motive provided.”

“The case has been assigned to a detective but will probably be closed since no suspect information has been obtained,” Vanderpool added.

Thorpe was contacted to see if he had any comment on the matter but did not respond before publication time.

After she learned about the location of the shooting, Ogorchock wrote, “I have not been in favor of that hotel being a location for transitional housing or a homeless shelter. It is not conducive to the surroundings or neighborhood. I’ve been very clear about that.”

“The reality is I have put an unbelievable amount of hours in providing alternatives,” Barbanica shared.

Please check back later for any updates to this report.



