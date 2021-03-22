Police search for three Black males who fled scene of hit-and-literal run accident off Hwy 4 in Antioch Monday

Driver and two passengers ran on foot from the scene leaving behind their car, two victims and their vehicles

By Allen Payton

A hit-and-run collision occurred Monday afternoon about 1:45 p.m. at the westbound Hillcrest Avenue offramp from Highway 4, near the BART station, in which one car striking another car, silver Honda and a PG&E utility truck. The driver and two passengers in the white sedan, were seen running on foot from the scene on the westbound sidewalk on Slatten Ranch Road toward Hillcrest Avenue.

According to CHP – Contra Costa Public Information Officer, Brandon Correia, “this just got classified as a three vehicle, no injury, hit-and-run collision. The at-fault party vehicle’s occupants, (reported as three black male adults) fled the scene and were not located.”

The three males were also described by witnesses as in their late teens or early twenties. One had appeared to have a gold grill on his upper teeth and was wearing a black hoodie. Another, running with him, was wearing either red shoes or was wearing something red, according to one witness.

One victim, the driver of the silver Honda said he saw a white car that rear ended him as he was stopped at the light at the end of the westbound off ramp at Slatten Ranch Road next to the Antioch BART Station. He said he was in the far-left lane and the PG&E truck was in the right, left turn lane. The suspect’s car struck the back, passenger side of the Honda and the back, driver’s side of the PG&E truck, taking out both tires and wheels.

Please check back later for any updates to this report.



At-fault party’s car and CHP vehicle at the scene 032221





Victims’ vehicles of hit-&-run 032221





Hwy 4 Hillcrest hit & run suspect’s car 032221

