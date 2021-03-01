One suspect arrested, another sought in Antioch liquor store burglary Monday morning

Over $20,000 of goods recovered

By Antioch Police Department

Early this morning, just after 4am, an Antioch Police Officer was keeping an eye out on Early this morning, just after 4am, an Antioch Police Officer was keeping an eye out on Romi’s Liquor & Food store at E. 18th Street and Cavallo Road. The Officer knew the store was closed but, saw two suspicious subjects lurking around and soon noticed both going in a broken window. As more officers responded to attempt to catch the would-be thieves in the act, one suspect fled,, but we did catch the second one as he crawled out the window.

As pictured above, there was a significant amount of both cigarettes and alcohol that had already been stolen and was found in our suspect’s nearby vehicle as well as more that was stacked up and waiting to be taken when the burglars were caught in the act! All totaled, the stolen property was in excess of $20,000 and was returned to the owners. As for our burglar, he didn’t get what he came for, but did get a ride from us to the county jail



Stolen goods recovered by APD 030121

