Man caught by drone camera on Antioch shopping center roof arrested

By Antioch Police Department

Earlier this week graveyard officers responded to a call at a shopping center on Contra Loma Blvd. for a report of an alarm. The alarm company told APD dispatchers that they could see a man climbing onto the roof of the complex from their security cameras. Officers responded to the area and started hearing noises from the roof.

One of the responding officers was one of APD’s drone operators and he quickly launched his drone to check the rooftop. (See video)

While checking the rooftop, the drone located a man hiding behind a large AC unit. The man then started walking along the roof and throwing items he found on the roof at the drone. Then the man found an opening in the roof and climbed inside. Officers on the ground were able to communicate with the man while he hid in the roof access opening.

The officers were able to de-escalate the situation and convince the man to come out and climb down from the roof. Once the man was safely taken into custody, officers were able to access the roof with the help of Contra Costa County Fire Department.

While on the roof, officers found that the man had disconnected the alarm, but no entry was made into any of the businesses.



Man on roof & APD officers operating drone 03-21

